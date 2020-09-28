WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 456 new COVID-19 cases; five deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Before his update on the state’s COVID-19 numbers, the governor said Kentuckians seem to be too relaxed and asked for the public to be more urgent in the fight against the coronavirus.

Here is a list of Red Zones. This means the following counties are seeing a high number of cases. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/WmcejJB8I1 — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) September 28, 2020

Gov. Beshear reported 456 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 66,939 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.41 positivity rate.

There were five reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. The state death total is now 1,162.

As of Monday, 507 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 106 are in the ICU. At least 11,787 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

September is the deadliest month of the virus in KY at 229 deaths. April is second with 222 deaths.

