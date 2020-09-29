Attorney explains why anonymous juror filed motion against Ky. AG Daniel Cameron

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Immediately after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the verdict in the Breonna Taylor case, there were calls and demands for the release of transcripts and details on how the decision was made.

One juror from the case took legal action to make that happen. The anonymous juror’s attorney Kevin Glogower spoke to WAVE 3 News about why it was filed and what the documents would show.

Glogower said the anonymous grand juror felt compelled to take actions because of the messages shared by Cameron about the grand jury process and to maintain accountability, public trust and transparency.

For the first time WAVE 3 News is hearing from a grand juror through the attorney. Glogower would not answer any direct questions about his client due to confidentiality.

WAVE 3 News asked if grand jury proceedings would impact the current FBI investigation in the Breonna Taylor case. Glogower said if the federal authorities are looking into something that isn’t in the discovery he doesn’t see how it would.

Glogower said the release would show all the charges and information and defendants presented to the jury.

“The dangerous precedent to set is more of a chilling effect of not letting the public in on what’s happening,” Glogower said.

Glogower also said the juror asked for representation two days after the verdict came out, an action he hasn’t seen in his 15 years of practice in Louisville.

“Our client at that time by Friday had conflicting convictions,” Glogower said. “Wanting to do the right thing as a grand juror but also wanting to do the right thing as a citizen.”

Glogower said the documents aren’t bound by secrecy and can be released by a court order. In addition, the accused, in this case former LMPD detective Brett Hankison, who faces three charges of wanton endangerment, can request them during his trial and see all information against him.

When it comes to the jury, Glogower said it appears it was underrepresented by minorities. However, he could not go into more specific details about the full gender and racial makeup of the jury.

Glogower added that grand jury proceedings usually take up to 30 minutes. He said this case took up to two and a half days.

Cameron said he will follow the judge’s orders and release the documents Wednesday. He issued the following statement to WAVE 3 News Monday night.

“The Grand Jury is meant to be a secretive body. It’s apparent that the public interest in this case isn’t going to allow that to happen. As the special prosecutor, our team has an ethical obligation not to release the recording from the Grand Jury proceedings, and we stand by our belief that such a release could compromise the ongoing federal investigation and could have unintended consequences such as poisoning the jury pool. Despite these concerns, we will comply with the Judge’s order to release the recording on Wednesday. The release of the recording will also address the legal complaint filed by an anonymous grand juror.”

“We have no concerns with grand jurors sharing their thoughts on our presentation because we are confident in the case we presented. Once the public listens to the recording, they will see that over the course of two-and-a-half days, our team presented a thorough and complete case to the Grand Jury. Our prosecutors presented all of the evidence, even though the evidence supported that Sergeant Mattingly and Detective Cosgrove were justified in their use of force after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker. For that reason, the only charge recommended was wanton endangerment.”

