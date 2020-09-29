Advertisement

Breonna Taylor case: Attorney for grand juror who filed for transcripts, recordings to be released awaiting declaration of rights for his client

Attorney Kevin Glogower said a request was filed Monday to release recordings of the grand jury pertaining to the Breonna Taylor case.
Attorney Kevin Glogower said a request was filed Monday to release recordings of the grand jury pertaining to the Breonna Taylor case.(WKYT)
By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An attorney who represents a grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case said his client felt compelled to take action to make items leading to the decision public:

Attorney Kevin Glogower said a motion was filed Monday to release a recording of the grand jury pertaining to the case.

MORE: Ky. AG Cameron to release grand jury recording Wednesday following grand juror motion

Following the motion, Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a statement that read:

“The Grand Jury is meant to be a secretive body. It’s apparent that the public interest in this case isn’t going to allow that to happen. As the special prosecutor, our team has an ethical obligation not to release the recording from the Grand Jury proceedings, and we stand by our belief that such a release could compromise the ongoing federal investigation and could have unintended consequences such as poisoning the jury pool. Despite these concerns, we will comply with the Judge’s order to release the recording on Wednesday. The release of the recording will also address the legal complaint filed by an anonymous grand juror.”

“We have no concerns with grand jurors sharing their thoughts on our presentation because we are confident in the case we presented. Once the public listens to the recording, they will see that over the course of two-and-a-half days, our team presented a thorough and complete case to the Grand Jury. Our prosecutors presented all of the evidence, even though the evidence supported that Sergeant Mattingly and Detective Cosgrove were justified in their use of force after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker. For that reason, the only charge recommended was wanton endangerment.”

Glogower’s said he is awaiting a declaration of rights for his client and other grand jurors. They want to make sure the grand jurors will have the right to speak freely without prosecution.

Glogower’s client “wants to make sure everything that happened in there becomes public knowledge,” he said.

Glogower said releasing the transcripts is an issue of accountability and public trust.

The decision not the charge two of the officers involved in the fatal shooting March 13 shooting of Taylor was announced on Sept. 23.

Former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the shooting. Hankison was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty.

Read the full motion below:

