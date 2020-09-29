Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Changes Take Hold

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a chilly day across the Commonwealth as our temps check in much colder than normal to end the month of September. This air grows even colder for the first few days of October as another front arrives from the northwest. The pattern after this still looks active with a late weekend system and the potential for something tropical developing in the Caribbean.

As always, let’s kick things off with what’s happening out there today. Showers linger across the east as out front slows down just to the east of the state. With an upper level system over us, we will need to watch for some a few showers going up across the entire region this afternoon and evening.

Temps out there today will range from the mid 50s in the southeast to 60-65 across areas of central and eastern Kentucky.

For perspective (something sorely lacking right now in the local weather world), normal highs today are in the low and middle 70s across the entire region. As a matter of fact, normal high temps stay in the 70-75 degree range into the second week of October. Normal lows are in the 50s until the second week of October.

Wednesday starts in the low and mid 40s and finishes in the mid and upper 60s for many. Winds will be gusty ahead of our next front dropping in here from the northwest, That arrives Wednesday night and Thursday and should bring a broken line of showers with it. Temps behind this will be even colder with highs by Friday staying in the upper 50s for some. We may also see a few showers try to develop during the day.

The next system will quickly drop in here by Sunday and Monday, bringing more in the way of chilly rains.

