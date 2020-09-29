Advertisement

Deadly crash closes section of eastbound Mountain Pkwy

Stanton police said in a Facebook post the parkway is closed from 22MM to 33MM.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWELL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A section of the eastbound Bert T. Combs Mountian Parkway is closed due to a crash in Powell County.

Stanton police said in a Facebook post the eastbound lanes of the parkway are closed from 22MM to 33MM.

Kentucky State Police confirms to WKYT someone was killed in the crash, but no other details are available right now.

We’ll keep you updated.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: As of 2:30 p.m., the Bert T. Combs Mountian Parkway Eastbound at the 22MM until the 33MM is...

Posted by City Of Stanton Police Department on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

