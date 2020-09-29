Deadly crash closes section of eastbound Mountain Pkwy

POWELL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A section of the eastbound Bert T. Combs Mountian Parkway is closed due to a crash in Powell County.

Stanton police said in a Facebook post the eastbound lanes of the parkway are closed from 22MM to 33MM.

Kentucky State Police confirms to WKYT someone was killed in the crash, but no other details are available right now.

