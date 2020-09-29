Advertisement

Fayette Co. School Board reaches decision on classes

The Fayette County School Board has made a decision on the return to school.
The Fayette County School Board has made a decision on the return to school.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After hours of discussion, the Fayette County School Board has a decision on whether students will move to in-person learning. Which, for some students, will be happening next month.

The board meeting started at 6:00 Monday evening and board members finally came to a decision around 9:30 p.m. After three and a half hours of debating and going back and forth, the board decided students with targeted needs will slowly be phased back into in-person learning starting October 19.

So far, this will just be students in kindergarten through grade five. The board is expected to have a finalized timeline and plan for how this phase in will work by October 12.

Then other students with targeted needs will slowly be phased back into in-person learning, as well. The rest of the student population will still be doing virtual learning.

There were thousands of parents commenting on the school districts Facebook live stream of the meeting Monday night. The questions most were asking is whether their kids will go back to in-person learning, and when.

This also sparked hours of debate between the board members themselves.

They ultimately decided a hybrid mix of in-person and virtual learning will be a discussion for another meeting.

The board is supposed to have a more finalized plan for that hybrid model by November 2.

Superintendent Manny Caulk said he recommended the board wait to approve a hybrid model based on the health department’s guidance presented to the board on Friday. That recommendation is not to return to in-person learning until the county has a yellow COVID-19 designation.

The county was downgraded from a red level to an orange level over the weekend.

