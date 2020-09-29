Advertisement

Free flu shots available this weekend in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You can get a free flu shot this weekend in Lexington.

The health department is hosting a drive-thru Saturday.

Anyone 13 years old and older can go to Consolidated Baptist Church, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and get a shot.

You must register in advance for a time slot on the health department’s website.

They can give out up to 400 flu shots.

Health experts are strongly encouraging people to get the flu vaccine during the pandemic.

