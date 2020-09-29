Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces up to 100 jobs coming to Rockcastle County

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Dozens of jobs are on the way to one Eastern Kentucky county thanks to a big investment by a national manufacturer.

Governor Andy Beshear announced the plans by Chapin International Inc. Tuesday.

Officials with the company that makes compressed air sprayers will bring segments of their existing operations in New York and Ohio to Mount Vernon.

The nearly $5.5 million investment at the 175,000 square foot former Eagle Manufacturing Facility in the Rockcastle Business Park will create up to 100 full-time jobs in the coming years, Gov. Beshear said in a news release.

“This is another example of people coming together to build a better Kentucky and create an even stronger economy,” Gov. Beshear said in the release. “This project came together incredibly quickly, and I want to thank everyone, including our state and local economic development teams, who quickly worked to meet Chapin’s needs in such a short period of time and bring these jobs to Rockcastle County. We welcome Chapin International to Kentucky.”

The new plant will produce and distribute metal compressed air sprayers for a variety of uses, including industrial concrete sprayers, professional landscaper/contractor backpack sprayers, ATV sprayers and specialty hose-end and handheld sprayers.

Company officials have already purchased the building. No word on when operations may start at the plant.

