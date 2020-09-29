Advertisement

Gov. Beshear calls for urgency in battle against COVID-19

(WKYT News)
By Nick Oliver
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor is calling for the state to show more urgency in the fight against COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear reports 456 new COVID-19 cases; five deaths

September is on track to have the most cases than any other month, meanwhile with 229 deaths it has been the deadliest month of the pandemic.

“What I hope really sinks in for everybody watching is the word ‘urgency,’” the Governor said. “I believe that since maybe the traditional start of school, we have become more casual in our approach to COVID and our concerns about COVID, and how well we follow those rules and guidelines that are out there. It’s been seven months and most of us have never had to deal with something like this for seven months. But the virus is here and it waits for us to get casual. When we get casual, what we see is alarming trends in the virus. We will get through this, but when we get to the other side, do you want to look back and think, ‘We could have done better,’ when doing better is about saving people’s lives?”

The governor says he sees Kentuckians becoming more and more casual. This comes as the public sees less recommendations coming from the state.

“It’s just naturally what we do. As we get exposed to things over time we start to relax. We start to let down our guard a little bit. We start to stick our head out over the edge. Unfortunately that does put us at an increased risk and as we naturally start to reopen more activities we are going to have an increase threat of exposure,” Dr. Ryan Stanton said.

The governor did not say if Kentuckians could expect more recommendations or actions out of his office.

