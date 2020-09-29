Advertisement

Health dept. reports 76 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 76 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Monday.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

No new deaths were reported.

The current totals for Lexington are 8,464 cases and 76 deaths related to COVID-19.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 114 cases, Sept. 19
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5 and Sept. 16

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are currently 66,939 total cases and 1,162 deaths.

