Jason Moseley, DJ Moberly to lead Frederick Douglass hoops programs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass has hired Jason Moseley to lead its boys basketball program.

He was an assistant coach at Dunbar High School before moving to North Carolina. He served as a JV coach at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte before leading Rocky River High School’s varsity team to its first 20-win season in school history.

He then won a conference championship at a private school in North Carolina before moving back to his home state to lead the Broncos.

“Being from the state of Kentucky, the opportunity to come back home and move closer to home with my family and be in Lexington was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me," said Moseley.

DJ Moberly will lead the girls program at Frederick Douglass. He has worked as an assistant coach at Bryan Station Middle School and Tates Creek High School before serving as the head coach at Southern Middle School.

“I knew this is where I needed to be," said Moberly. "When I came over here and won a middle school championship in 2018, I knew then I wanted to be here and be a part of this program.”

Moseley replaces Kurt Young and Moberly replaces Shawn Ransom at Douglass High School.

