Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Welcome to the other side of the front

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The feel on the other side of this front is quite different. Almost jarring for some of you.

Temperatures will end up down around 10-15 degrees for highs this afternoon. That is how intense the cold air behind this front is for us. This first front of the week did the hard work. It paved a road for the next one to pass through the region with very few issues. It will have another cold shot of air, but not as big of a drop. It looks like a mainly dry passage.

After the two cold fronts are a distant memory, we find some of the coldest air since May trying to run the show for us. Daytime highs will likely come in around the upper-50s and low-60s for a few days. There is a chance that overnight lows will drop to the mid and upper 30s. We could flirt with frost potential, but we still need a few other elements to come together so that it actually happens. As of this moment, I am not sure we will dip to that level for long enough to get it to develop.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

