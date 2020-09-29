Kids will still get to trick-or-treat on Halloween in Winchester this year

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The pandemic has canceled a lot of events, but Winchester city leaders say kids can still go trick-or-treating this Halloween.

“Kids look forward to it and families look forward to it," Commissioner Ramsey Flynn said. "COVID doesn’t mean you have to stop everything you do, it’s just the way you do it.”

All four city commissioners and the mayor voted unanimously to allow trick or treating Halloween night. Some parents are happy with the decision.

“I’ve got a three-year-old daughter and we try to involve her as much as we can," said Wes Cartwright. “I think it’s very important just for their development growing up to have that interaction, to have the childhood that I had.”

But city leaders canceled the annual Halloween Mania that’s usually downtown on Main Street. They’re now thinking about using the city’s parks for events during the day.

“So, everybody is not in one place and things can be spread out,” Flynn said.

City leaders are urging trick-or-treaters and their parents to follow CDC guidelines.

“We’ve been dealing with this now since March," Flynn said. "Everybody knows to wear a mask, to be safe, trick-or-treating is an outdoor event which I think helps. I think it’s a great idea.”

Residents in Winchester can trick or treat Halloween night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

