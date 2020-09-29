Advertisement

Ky. forestry experts prepare for fire season

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The fall fire season in Kentucky starts in two days, and Tim Eling with the Daniel Boone National Forest says this year has the potential to be an active one.

A lot of leaves on the ground mixed with a lack of rain can get us into fire season pretty quickly. But there are things you can do to prevent a disaster from happening in the first place.

“In places like the Red River Gorge for example, the number one cause of fire there is escape camp fire, so if people can make sure their fire is dead out in the morning before they leave, that will help a lot,” Eling said.

Eling says last fire season was pretty active. The Daniel Boone National Forest is more than 700,000 acres crossing 21 eastern Kentucky counties.

