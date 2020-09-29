Advertisement

Ky. restaurants continue to struggle with reduced capacity as other states fully reopen

Kentucky restaurants have been at 50 percent capacity for quite some time now, and, by the looks of it, that won’t change anytime soon.
Kentucky restaurants have been at 50 percent capacity for quite some time now, and, by the looks of it, that won’t change anytime soon.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky restaurants have been at 50 percent capacity for quite some time now, and, by the looks of it, that won’t change anytime soon.

Monday, Governor Andy Beshear commented on Florida reopening restaurants to full capacity.

“What Florida is doing is reckless, and it’s dumb,” Beshear said.

He noted that Kentucky restaurant and bar capacity levels will stay at reduced capacity as COVID-19 cases spike across the state. Restaurant owners, though, say they’re struggling to stay afloat.

“It’s kind of like you’re in a chess game and you’re really not the one in control," said Mark Fichtner, Carson’s owner. "You’re trying to make a move and then they make another move and knock you out.

Fichtner, whose been in the business for over 40 years, says he was able to still pay his employees when the restaurant closed. But for the couple that opened the restaurant a few blocks down, keeping employees will depend on the traffic flow.

“We’re preparing ourselves and our dining staff, starting to have conversations with them if we have to cut our personnel down because we won’t have anybody coming inside," said Tiffany Bellfield, El-Amin, Alfalfa’s owner. "What does that look like for them?”

The struggle continues.

Restaurant owners are anticipating reduced capacity as they lose outdoor seating to cooler weather.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Jason Moseley, DJ Moberly to lead Frederick Douglass hoops programs

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alex Walker
Moseley replaces Kurt Young and Moberly replaces Shawn Ransom at Douglass High School.

WKYT Investigates

WKYT Investigates | Avoiding absentee ballot mistakes

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
The ballots of tens of thousands of Kentuckians were rejected in the primary because of errors with the way they sent back their ballots. But experts say the most common mistakes are easy to avoid.

Regional

Deadly crash closes section of eastbound Mountain Pkwy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A section of the eastbound Bert T. Combs Mountian Parkway is closed due to a crash in Powell County.

Crime

Several homes hit by stray bullets in Lexington shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Lexington police are investigating reports of shots fired near the intersection of Centre Parkway and Pimlico Parkway.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports second-highest single-day total of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Regional

Attorney explains why anonymous juror filed motion against Ky. AG Daniel Cameron

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Immediately after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the verdict in the Breonna Taylor case, there were calls and demands for the release of transcripts and details on how the decision was made.

News

House passes Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Act, led by Congressman Andy Barr and Congressman Paul Tonko, was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Lexington

Free flu shots available this weekend in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
You can get a free flu shot this weekend in Lexington.

Crime

Police investigating after woman accused of shooting man in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Larkwood Drive.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Changes Take Hold

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Chilly temps wrap up the month of September.