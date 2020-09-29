Advertisement

LMPD’s investigative file on Breonna Taylor case to be released

A woman who lives across from Breonna Taylor’s apartment relived with WAVE 3 News the early morning hours when the Louisville Metro police officers executed their search warrant.
A woman who lives across from Breonna Taylor’s apartment relived with WAVE 3 News the early morning hours when the Louisville Metro police officers executed their search warrant.(WAVE3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The public is going to learn a lot more facts in the Breonna Taylor case.

WAVE 3 News has learned Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer plans on releasing the Louisville Metro Police Department’s internal investigative file related to her death.

A spokesperson for the mayor said they cannot confirm the file will be released Wednesday, but said they are currently preparing it.

The investigative file was put together by the department’s Public Integrity Unit, or PIU, which investigates officer-involved shootings.

The file, which is hundreds of pages in length, includes officer’s statements, body camera videos, witness statements and other information related to the investigation.

The file was provided to the Attorney General’s Office for their review, as they said they were also conducting their own independent investigation.

The FBI continues to have an open investigation into the case. According to sources, the FBI has asked Fischer not to release the file to avoid it impacting their case. The FBI declined to confirm that information.

The news of a potential release comes as the AG is expected to release the recordings of the grand jury proceedings.

Monday, an attorney filed a motion asking a judge to allow for his client, who was one of the grand jurors, to talk about the proceedings and who was responsible for making the call to not indict LMPD officers Jon Mattingly and Miles Cosgrove.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Changes Take Hold

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Chilly temps wrap up the month of September.

National

Texas grand jury: No action against man who killed church shooter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The gunman was heading to the front of the sanctuary when Wilson fired a single fatal shot.

Regional

Remains found in search for missing Nicholas County woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
There has been a possible breakthrough in a four-year-old missing person case.

Sports

Titans, Vikings close facilities after Titans players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Titans are closing their facilities until Saturday.

Latest News

Regional

Mercer County in COVID-19 red zone

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Mercer County is considered one of the red zone counties because the rolling 7 day average of positive cases went above 25 positive cases per 100,000 people.

Lexington

Several questions raised after FCPS decision on in-person classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
The Fayette County School Board made a decision Monday night on when students can return to the classroom.

Regional

Gov. Beshear announces up to 100 jobs coming to Rockcastle County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Governor Andy Beshear announced the plans by Chapin International Inc. Tuesday.

Regional

Breonna Taylor case: Attorney for grand juror who filed for transcripts, recordings to be released awaiting declaration of rights for his client

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
An attorney who represents a grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case said his client felt compelled to take action to make items leading to the decision public...

Lexington

Health dept. reports 76 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 76 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Monday.

News

One dead after car hits house in Bell County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One person is dead after crashing a car into an abandoned house in Bell County.