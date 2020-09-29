Mack, Calipari exchange jabs on status of UK-UofL game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Last week, Louisville head coach Chris Mack and Kentucky head coach John Calipari went back and forth over the status of this year’s rivalry game.

Mack said it isn’t fair to play it at the KFC Yum! Center this year if there are limited or no fans. Calipari answered back and said it should be played because equity doesn’t exist this year in college basketball due to the pandemic.

If the Cardinals decide to not play this year’s game, Calipari does have a backup plan. He said they have a date and time set for the game, but that if they opt out, he has another opponent ready to go.

“I’m not gonna tell you what they’re thinking or what they’re doing,” said Calipari. “I just know that the terms of the contract, we go there and they come here next year. Does anybody really know what this virus is going to do? What if we’re in next year and we’re in the same boat? Then we’ve got them at home with no fans. We don’t know. This virus is running us. We are not running this virus. You’d have to talk to them.”

Chris Mack responded with the following video Tuesday night on Twitter.

