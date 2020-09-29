Mercer County in COVID-19 red zone

MERCER CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Activities have been scaled back in Mercer County because of increased COVID-19 cases.

The county is considered one of the red zone counties because the rolling 7 day average of positive cases went above 25 positive cases per 100,000 people.

Mercer County is now one of Kentucky’s ‘red’ zone counties. What that means and how they’re dealing with it at 1230 and later @WKYT pic.twitter.com/CDQut9YGiY — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) September 29, 2020

Mercer doesn’t have 100,000 people but the health department director Cathy Askins says their number of positive cases do put them in the red. She says they have been averaging about 30 positive cases per day.

They have had a number of nursing home cases, but also other people test positive. Askins says the concern is that some people have little if no symptoms but some people are very sick.

“We are seeing cases everywhere. And the gamut of symptoms,” Askins said. "We have some folks who are asymptomatic, maybe a runny nose. But then we have some who are really sick. And not just those in the long term care facility.'

Because of this, schools have not resumed in-person learning and all athletic and extracurricular activities have been postponed or canceled.

Mercer County health leaders say the problem is that people with mild symptoms often will go about their daily lives and then infect other people.

