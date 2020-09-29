Advertisement

Nearly 100-million will watch but experts expect few minds to change

By Kyle Midura
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With parts of the country already voting, Tuesday night, the presidential candidates debate each other for the first time. The event is sure to create headlines and drama but academic experts say you shouldn’t expect for it to change minds.

Whether it’s President Ronald Reagan declaring, “there you go again”, in 1984, or Al Gore’s sighs in his debate with President George W. Bush -- debate moments stick in our nation’s collective memory even decades after the race.

But Columbia University Political Science Prof. Robert Erikson said most debate performances – good or bad -- barely register in the polls. “Most people are watching debates to root for their team,” he said, “if your team loses, you’re still going to root for that team, you’re not going to change sides.”

When debates do shift the polls, Erikson said 60 years of data reveal changes are only temporary. But this year, a brief seesaw could carry more weight, as voters drop off ballots early.

“They won’t be waiting until election day when the effect of that debate has subsided,” Erikson said.

The other potential pandemic effect: viewers crave substance during a crisis, according to experts like LSU Communications Professor Ray Pingree.

Debates can offer detail-driven dialogue, not just competing soundbytes. “That’s potentially wonderful, but it’s also, for a citizen, like drinking from a firehose,” Pingree said.

Pingree’s research suggests talking heads and so-called horse-race coverage not only shape voters' views of the ‘winner’, but decreases their faith in politics and what they actually know about the issues.

He said voters may already know how they’re voting – but the media still ought to offer context, and analyze policy rather than strategy.

“The potential of debates is to get everyone thinking about what we should do as a country and not just focusing on politics as a game,” he said.

Experts said while they may not shape how the country votes, relevant debates are critical for our democracy.

We do know the outlines of what will be discussed on-stage tonight.

The topics are:

- The Trump and Biden Records

- The Supreme Court

- Covid-19

- The Economy

- Race and Violence in our Cities

- The Integrity of the Election

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Politics

Supreme Court vacancy takes center stage in Kentucky Senate race

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT
|
By Jim Stratman
A national debate has sparked over who will replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court. That debate is now making its way into the Senate election here in Kentucky.

Politics

Stage set for first of two televised debates on WKYT

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The stages are getting set for televised debates in two of Kentucky’s most-watched political races this November.

State

Amy McGrath reflects on 9/11 while in Louisville, Bowling Green

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Democratic U.S. Senate candidate was in Louisville Friday morning to clean up a cemetery where dozens of service members are buried.

Coronavirus

Sen. McConnell visits Mt. Sterling hospital, touts CARES Act impact in Montgomery County

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Senate majority leader also answered questions about the second stimulus package Congress is considering.

Latest News

Politics

At least four Kentuckians scheduled to speak at GOP convention

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
|
By Garrett Wymer
At least four Kentuckians are scheduled to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

State

Absentee voting process for general election begins in Kentucky

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT
|
By Phil Pendleton
The process of absentee voting is beginning in Kentucky and an online portal to request a ballot is opening.

Politics

McConnell agrees to debate to be aired on Gray Television stations across Kentucky

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
|
By Gray Media
Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to a debate that will be aired on Gray Television stations across the state of Kentucky.

Politics

McGrath challenges McConnell to three debates

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:25 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Amy McGrath has challenged Senator Mitch McConnell to a series of three debates.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

McConnell challenges McGrath to debate

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Senator Mitch McConnell has challenged Amy McGrath to a debate.