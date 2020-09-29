One dead after car hits house in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly early morning crash.

According to a Facebook post, the crash happened around 5:24 a.m. Tuesday morning on Highway 190, about five miles away from Highway 25-E.

A car had driven off the roadway and crashed into an abandoned house. The driver died at the scene.

The coroner has yet to release the victim’s name.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.