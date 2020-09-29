Advertisement

One dead after car hits house in Bell County

(WCAX)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly early morning crash.

According to a Facebook post, the crash happened around 5:24 a.m. Tuesday morning on Highway 190, about five miles away from Highway 25-E.

A car had driven off the roadway and crashed into an abandoned house. The driver died at the scene.

The coroner has yet to release the victim’s name.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No injuries after shots fired into Lexington home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Someone fired shots into a home and a car.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Welcome to the other side of the front

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
The feel on the other side of this front is quite different. Almost jarring for some of you.

News

WATCH | Gov. Beshear calls for urgency in battle against COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
The governor is calling for the state to show more urgency in the fight against COVID-19.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Alabama woman charged with manslaughter in Laurel County

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Trussville, AL woman is facing additional manslaughter charges Monday after an apparent overdose death earlier this month.

News

WATCH | KSP: Remains found on Nicholas Co. farm after tip on Lori Feltz

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Kentucky State Police are investigating after finding human remains in Nicholas County.

News

WATCH | Fayette Co. School Board reaches decision on classes

Updated: 8 hours ago
Fayette Co. School Board reaches decision on classes

News

Gov. Beshear calls for urgency in battle against COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
The governor is calling for the state to show more urgency in the fight against COVID-19.

News

Fayette Co. School Board reaches decision on classes

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
In a meeting Monday evening, the Fayette Co. School Board made some decisions on a return to school for students.

News

Ky. AG Cameron to release grand jury recording Wednesday following grand juror motion

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
A Grand Juror has filed a motion in the Jefferson Circuit Court to release Grand Jury transcripts and recordings of relating to the Breonna Taylor investigation.