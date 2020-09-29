Advertisement

Police investigating after woman accused of shooting man in Lexington

Generic police lights image
Generic police lights image(MGN image)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Lexington.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Larkwood Drive.

Police say they found a man at the scene with a gunshot wound and he has been taken to the hospital with what they say are life-threatening injuries.

According to police, they are looking for a female suspect and they searched the immediate area where the shooting happened but did not find her.

Police would not elaborate on the relationship between the man and the woman.

No other information released at this time.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Several homes hit by stray bullets in Lexington shooting

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Lexington police are investigating reports of shots fired near the intersection of Centre Parkway and Pimlico Parkway.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Regional

Attorney explains why anonymous juror filed motion against Ky. AG Daniel Cameron

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
Immediately after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the verdict in the Breonna Taylor case, there were calls and demands for the release of transcripts and details on how the decision was made.

News

House passes Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Act, led by Congressman Andy Barr and Congressman Paul Tonko, was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Lexington

Free flu shots available this weekend in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
You can get a free flu shot this weekend in Lexington.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Changes Take Hold

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Chilly temps wrap up the month of September.

Regional

LMPD’s investigative file on Breonna Taylor case to be released

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The public is going to learn a lot more facts in the Breonna Taylor case.

National

Texas grand jury: No action against man who killed church shooter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The gunman was heading to the front of the sanctuary when Wilson fired a single fatal shot.

Regional

Remains found in search for missing Nicholas County woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
There has been a possible breakthrough in a four-year-old missing person case.

Sports

Titans, Vikings close facilities after Titans players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Titans are closing their facilities until Saturday.