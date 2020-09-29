Police investigating after woman accused of shooting man in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Lexington.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Larkwood Drive.

Police say they found a man at the scene with a gunshot wound and he has been taken to the hospital with what they say are life-threatening injuries.

According to police, they are looking for a female suspect and they searched the immediate area where the shooting happened but did not find her.

Police would not elaborate on the relationship between the man and the woman.

No other information released at this time.

