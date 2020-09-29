Remains found in search for missing Nicholas County woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There has been a possible breakthrough in a four-year-old missing person case.

Kentucky State Police say they found human remains in Nicholas County. This discovery happened after they got a tip about Lori Feltz.

28-year-old Feltz disappeared in Carlile, Ky. back in 2016.

(WKYT)

Monday, investigators found remains in a wooded area on Hovermale Lane, which is near the Feltz family’s farm.

Trooper Cory Elliot says KSP got a warrant to search the area on September 18. He says they didn’t find anything then because the density of the woods made it impossible to search the area properly.

Elliott says KSP asked for more people to perform a grid search and investigators from three counties came to help with the search Monday morning. Around 4, the remains were found.

We’re still waiting on the remains to be identified in an autopsy on Tuesday.

“I was actually a part of the search party yesterday, and the woods where she is located it is just so thick, we were basically on our hands and knees crawling through the woods trying to locate her,” Elliot said.

Feltz’s family says she had a brain injury and they believe she was taken advantage of. Earlier in September, Feltz’s sister, Tricia Langley, said she hopes the family will get some answers and closure.

There are currently two people of interest in the case, Brendan Camous and Clinton Peterson.

Clinton Peterson pictured on the left. Brendan Camous pictured on the right. (Franklin County Jail/Woodford County)

Both are currently in jails in Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.