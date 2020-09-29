Advertisement

Several homes hit by stray bullets in Lexington shooting

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating reports of shots fired near the intersection of Centre Parkway and Pimlico Parkway.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

We’re told there was a car chase and an exchange of gunfire between people in at least two cars and then they took off from the scene.

Several townhomes in the 3400 block of Pimlico Parkway were hit by stray bullets. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

One bullet went through Dayna Ballard’s screen door and front door. She says there were too many shots to count and she’s grateful she and her pets were not near the door when the shots were fired.

Ballard says things like this are not uncommon in this neighborhood and it scares her.

“The patio door is straight back from the front door, that bullet, it went all the way through the big door and I was standing there letting my dog out, it would’ve shot me. A bullet would’ve went and hit me. I’m sick of it,” Ballard said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by using a free P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

