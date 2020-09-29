Advertisement

Several questions raised after FCPS decision on in-person classes

By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School Board made a decision Monday night on when students can return to the classroom.

Beginning October 19, students with targetted needs from kindergarten to fifth grade can receive in-person instruction with the goal to phase more students in after that.

“There’s still a lot of questions out there that need to be answered,” said Jessica Hiler, head of Fayette County’s Kentucky Education Association.

Even as the Fayette County Public School Board voted to allow certain students with targeted needs back into classrooms, questions began rising.

“So, what is that going to look like for teachers during the day? If they’re still working with the majority of their kids virtually then how do they meet with their small group of kids in person? How does that work for them? What does that look like for their day? Who are those kids? How are they going to be identified?” Hiler said.

Questions that the board doesn’t have answers to yet.

FCPS officials said they will have a plan available by October 12 with in-person instruction starting October 19. But Hiler says that’s not a lot of time.

“Teachers are planners," Hiler said. "I mean, we plan every second of every day. We want to see those plans, so we know what our days are going to look like for our kids.”

And this is just for a small group of students.

The talks of going to a hybrid model for the rest of the school system were pushed back with the hopes of looking at plans in November.

“That didn’t surprise me because if you look at the guidelines that are put out for counties that are in red, you shouldn’t be going back other than targeted supports," Hiler said. "So, if the school board decided to follow that guidance strictly then this is really our only option. Even with the plans that we’re waiting on, this really comes down to our community, our Lexington community as a whole, and if our community is doing what they need to do to slow the spread then we can get back to school sooner.”

The date is set, but the details are still to be determined.

