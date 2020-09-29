Advertisement

Six former Kentucky Wildcats part of 2020 NBA Finals

Kentucky has tied the record for the most players from the same college playing in the same NBA Finals.
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) slams home a dunk during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Boston Celtics Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) slams home a dunk during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Boston Celtics Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s presence in the NBA Finals can’t be overlooked.

The Miami Heat are set to face the Los Angeles Lakers and six former Wildcats will be featured in this best-of-seven series.

Pat Riley is the President of the Miami Heat and his team features both Bam Adebayo and rookie Tyler Herro. As a No. 5 seed, they have won series over the Indiana Pacers, the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics to reach the NBA Finals.

Former UK manager Frank Vogel is the head coach of the Lakers and his roster features both Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo.

With four former players playing in the NBA Finals, Kentucky has tied the record for the most players from the same college playing in the same NBA Finals.

“The environment here, everything about it is preparing them for the NBA," said Kentucky head coach John Calipari. "It’s an NBA environment. How we practice, the competitiveness in practice, every shot matters here. There is no easy game, every game is sold out. These kids, it’s like their rookie year is here and they go in with that kind of advantage.”

Kentucky alumni have already scored more points in this postseason – before the NBA Finals has even begun – than any other school in a single postseason in NBA history. With Jamal Murray, Davis, Adebayo and Herro all scoring 30 or more in a game in the NBA Conference Finals, UK became the first college program with four different 30-point scorers in the NBA Conference Finals.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Jason Moseley, DJ Moberly to lead Frederick Douglass hoops programs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Moseley replaces Kurt Young and Moberly replaces Shawn Ransom at Douglass High School.

News

House passes Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Act, led by Congressman Andy Barr and Congressman Paul Tonko, was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Sports

Titans, Vikings close facilities after Titans players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Titans are closing their facilities until Saturday.

Sports

Kentucky will host Mississippi State October 10 at 7:30

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
You can watch the October 10 showdown between the Wildcats and Bulldogs on the SEC Network.

Latest News

Sports

Stoops says UK has to be critical of its play early in the season

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats opened the 2020 season with a 29-13 loss at Auburn on Saturday.

Sports

Authentic set as 9-5 favorite at masked Preakness draw

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Derby winner Authentic is the morning line favorite for the Preakness

Lexington

UK releases changes for this weekend’s football game at Kroger Field

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
|
By Victor Puente
The University of Kentucky has released all of the changes fans can expect for this weekend’s home football game.

Sports

Adebayo, Herro lead Heat past Celtics, advance to NBA Finals

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Sports

Reds beat Twins 5-3, will face Braves in NL Wild Card series

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Tucker Barnhart and Eugenio Suárez had RBI singles during a three-run 10th inning.

Sports

Bengals, Eagles play to 23-23 tie

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Both teams are 0-2-1.