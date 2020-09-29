Advertisement

Titans, Vikings close facilities after Titans players test positive for COVID-19

The Titans are closing their facilities until Saturday.
Titans, Vikings suspend in-person activities
Titans, Vikings suspend in-person activities
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The NFL says the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings are suspending in-person activities after the Titans had three players test positive for the coronavirus, along with five other personnel.

The league said Tuesday that both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the players' union, including their infectious disease experts, on tracing contacts, more testing and monitoring developments.

The Titans (3-0) are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) on Sunday, and the NFL says all decisions will be made with health and safety the primary consideration.

The Titans first announced Tuesday morning that they would be working remotely “out of an abundance of caution” after several test results came back positive. They beat the Vikings in Minnesota 31-30 on Sunday without outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen after a test result Saturday.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Bowen was not with the team. Rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the Titans since Sept. 6.

