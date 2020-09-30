Advertisement

AG Daniel Cameron requests extension for releasing Breonna Taylor grand jury recording

Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Attorney General Daniel Cameron
By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The release of the recording of the grand jury presentation in the Breonna Taylor case may be delayed, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office filed a motion Wednesday asking the judge for a one-week extension in order to redact the names of witnesses and private citizens, including the jurors from the recordings.

MORE: Grand juror’s motion in Breonna Taylor case a ‘stunning development’

The motion was filed at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the same day Cameron was expected to release the recording.

Kevin Glogower, the attorney for the juror who filed a motion Tuesday for the release of the recording, told WAVE 3 News that he thought Cameron’s motion was fair.

“I was not surprised,” Glogower said. “But that doesn’t change the fact that they need to be transparent, whether it’s one week or two weeks from now.”

Cameron has said he does plan on releasing the recording, adding that he is confident in the case his office presented.

Read Cameron’s motion below:

