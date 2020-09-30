Advertisement

Bear found eating human remains in Campbell County, Tennessee

The body has been transported to Knoxville for autopsy and TWRA has set a trap for the bear.
Source: (TWRA)
Source: (TWRA)(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JELLICO, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bear was discovered eating human remains in the backyard of a Jellico, Tennessee home Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the home near 4667 Highway 25 in Jellico for a welfare check. Upon arrival, the deputies discovered a bear eating human remains in the back yard of the home.

TWRA Officer Matthew Cameron told WVLT News that the agency believes the person was already dead before the bear was discovered scavenging the remains. The bear ran into the wooded area behind the home once officers arrived.

The body has been transported to Knoxville for an autopsy, and TWRA has set a trap for the bear.

This incident is under joint investigation by TWRA, The Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man accused of using fake identities and fraudulent checks to buy cars arrested in Nicholasville

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
Lexington Police tell us a man was arrested at his apartment in Nicholasville after he was able to use fake identities and fraudulent checks to buy more than $300,000 worth of cars.

Sports

UK Athletics moves to mobile ticketing for 2020 football season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
UK Athletics will fully transition to mobile ticketing for all home football games beginning with the 2020 season.

Regional

Ephraim McDowell Hospital ready for potential COVID-19 surge this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Health leaders at Danville’s Ephraim McDowell Hospital are preparing for a possible fall surge in COVID-19.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,004 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Latest News

Crime

Laurel County deputies respond to call about out of control man with an axe

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Donald Elkins was arrested in Laurel County after the sheriff’s office say they were dispatched to an “out-of-control male” who was allegedly armed with an axe.

Regional

Missing Bath County man found safe; Golden Alert canceled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Bob Stamper has been found safe and is being returned to his family.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Two Cold Fronts Moving In

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Each front will usher in colder air for the first few days of October.

Lexington

FCPS students part of teams sending experiment to International Space Station

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Some termites are about to get the ride of their lives, and it’s thanks to some young researchers in Kentucky.

News

WATCH | FCPS students part of team sending experiment to International Space Station

Updated: 6 hours ago
Some termites are about to get the ride of their lives, and it’s thanks to some young researchers in Kentucky.

Regional

LMPD officer stresses ‘violence is not the answer’ after being shot in downtown Louisville

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
One of two officers who was shot in downtown Louisville following an announcement in the Breonna Taylor case is sharing a message that “all of us are in the together, if we can’t come together to find solutions then we aren’t going anywhere.”