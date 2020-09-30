Advertisement

Braves outlast Reds 1-0 in 13 innings

Both teams combine for 37 strikeouts
By Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA – (WKYT) Freddie Freeman’s bases loaded RBI single in the bottom of the 13th inning gave the Atlanta Braves a 1-0 win over the Reds in their best-of-three NL Wild Card matchup.

This game set several MLB records for offensive futility as both teams combined for 37 strikeouts.

Reds starter Trevor Bauer was sensation going 7 2/3 innings allowing only two hits and striking out 12 without walking a batter.

The Reds had numerous chances to score but left the bases loaded in the 12th and 13th innings without scoring.

The Braves won the first game of a postseason series for the first time since 2001.

If the Braves win the best-of-three series Thursday, Atlanta will snap a record-tying streak of ten straight playoff round losses.

