Centre College COVID-19 dashboard page ranked ninth in the nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On top of social media and email, more people are checking COVID-19 dashboards. There, they can review a campus' latest case, testing, and quarantine numbers.

Centre College’s dashboard is being recognized for its page and adherence to protocols.

President Milton C. Moreland said so far, no spread.

“We are having great results with a lot of testing and of course a tight social contract here," he said.

Testing numbers can be found on the college’s COVID dashboard.

It’s a landing page students, faculty, families and community members are clicking on daily.

Centre’s page was ranked ninth in the nation for universities and colleges.

Users can view total tests given, the positivity rate, trends, number in quarantine, in isolation, recoveries and case total.

“We’re three weeks with only one now, for a total of 11 students," President Moreland said.

President Moreland said the page helps students decide if they’re ready to go back to campus.

250 students are studying remotely, with 1,100 students on campus.

“The sports teams are practicing, and we’ve got tents," President Moreland said.

The school does random testing, with the students receiving an assignment to complete theirs.

President Moreland said everyone on campus has had one test by now. Anyone could become another number on the dashboard, but Moreland said it’s a good visual reminder to do what they can to stop the spread.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.