Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Two Cold Fronts Moving In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a super windy day across the region as southwest winds crank ahead of another cold front dropping in from the northwest. This front will bring even colder air in here by the end of the week with another system set to drop in here by Sunday and Monday. This continues a pretty active pattern that’s also skewed much colder than normal.

Today is a a nice and very windy day. We could see gusts approach 40mph at times through the evening.

Some late day clouds increase from the northwest with the potential for a broken line of showers dropping in here from the northwest.

October starts on a nice note for Thursday with highs in the low and mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Another band of showers may move in by evening as even colder air presses in here.

This sets the stage for Friday to start in the 30s for many areas. Can we get some frost? That depends on winds and cloud cover, but some patchy frost is possible, at least. Highs on Friday will likely stay in the 50s.

Saturday starts in the 30s and ends with upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will increase a bit, but this looks like a really, really nice weather day.

The next system then rolls in here later Sunday into Monday with rain and more chilly temps.

