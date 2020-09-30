Ephraim McDowell Hospital ready for potential COVID-19 surge this fall

BOYLE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Health leaders at Danville’s Ephraim McDowell Hospital are preparing for a possible fall surge in COVID-19.

The hospital can care for a maximum of 19 COVID patients. A spokesperson says the most patients they’ve had at one time was nine.

Since March, Ephraim McDowell has treated a total of 122 COVID-19 patients. A hospital spokesperson says they saw a spike in August, but the case count has been lower in September.

A few months ago, they furloughed some employees, but say everyone is back at work now.

Executive Director of Clinical Effectiveness Jason Dean says the facility is well-staffed, has a 90 to 120 day supply of PPE, and they’re prepared to treat patients.

“We have everything in place for patients that need COVID-19 care," Dean said. "We’re currently doing our plasma, as well as our Remdesivir treatments. We have that in place. We have all the oxygen necessities. We have all of our ventilators for them. So, we are ready for another surge, if we do get one this fall.”

Ephraim McDowell has a total of 19 ventilators on hand.

The hospital cannot confirm where cases come from, but a spokesperson says they’re currently treating people from Mercer and Boyle county.

