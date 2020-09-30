Fayette Co. School Board member calls for complete plan before return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County School Board members say they want to see a clear, finalized plan for bringing students back for in-person learning.

But it seems like it will be at least a few more weeks before they’ll get it.

Monday night’s board meeting seemed to be full of questions from the board members themselves.

“To walk into a meeting where many of those folks who are doing this important, critical and difficult work on the ground, haven’t heard a lot of this stuff, that was troubling and concerning to me,” board member Tyler Murphy said.

Murphy says part of his frustration with that meeting was teachers weren’t consulted on a potential plan of action for bringing students back for in-person learning.

“They work with our students on a daily basis and they really know what it’s going to take to get us on the right path,” Murphy said.

The school board did decide to allow elementary-aged students with targeted needs to return to in-person learning starting October 19. But Murphy says he just didn’t think board members were presented with enough information. Making him weary to vote to bring all students back.

“We know that this pandemic is going to be with us for a while, so we need to look at all of our options. We can’t be stuck in an all virtual or all in-person mindset,” Murphy said.

The original plan was to create a hybrid schedule for students' return. Students would switch between in-person and virtual learning. Superintendent Manny Caulk said Monday, since the county was a “red” level on Thursday of last week, he recommended the board wait to implement the hybrid model until after fall break at least.

The board is supposed to release a more finalized plan for how students with targeted needs will start to go back to in-person learning by October 12.

Murphy says the board also expects a plan for the hybrid model by the end of October.

