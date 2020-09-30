Advertisement

FCPS students part of teams sending experiment to International Space Station

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some termites are about to get the ride of their lives, and it’s thanks to some young researchers in Kentucky.

Sophomores Kiera Fehr, from Henry Clay High School, and Rosalie Huff, from, Frederick Douglass High School, are part of two teams that won STEM challenges conducted by the nonprofit Higher Orbits.

Along with Higher Orbits, they are working with students from the Chicago area.

The students want to see how termites behave while in space.

The insects will be launched to the International Space Station.

The launch was set for Tuesday, but the weather delayed the launch to Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | FCPS students part of team sending experiment to International Space Station

Updated: 1 hours ago
Some termites are about to get the ride of their lives, and it’s thanks to some young researchers in Kentucky.

Regional

LMPD officer stresses ‘violence is not the answer’ after being shot in downtown Louisville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
One of two officers who was shot in downtown Louisville following an announcement in the Breonna Taylor case is sharing a message that “all of us are in the together, if we can’t come together to find solutions then we aren’t going anywhere.”

Regional

More than 120 Lincoln County students self-isolating after two staffers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
They’ve been in school only three days, but now, more than a hundred Lincoln County students are in quarantine.

Crime

Suspect in deadly Lexington shooting now in custody

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A woman wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Lexington is now in custody.

Latest News

Crime

Mount Vernon business owner found stabbed to death in her store

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Police Chief Brian Carter says the 54-year-old owner of The Glitter Box in Mount Vernon was found dead inside her business around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Lexington

Two taken to hospital after Lexington crash involving semi, pickup truck

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington Wednesday morning.

State

AG Daniel Cameron requests extension for releasing Breonna Taylor grand jury recording

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The release of the recording of the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case...

Regional

Mistaken identity nearly causes evacuation at Madison Co. elementary school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The school went on lockdown and contacted Richmond police. The school then notified parents of the situation.

Regional

Grand juror’s motion in Breonna Taylor case a ‘stunning development’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
A grand jury is all about secrecy, so how will an anonymous grand juror’s motion to release the transcripts in the Breonna Taylor case affect future grand juries?

Lexington

Health dept. reports 70 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 70 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Tuesday.