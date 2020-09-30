FCPS students part of teams sending experiment to International Space Station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some termites are about to get the ride of their lives, and it’s thanks to some young researchers in Kentucky.

Sophomores Kiera Fehr, from Henry Clay High School, and Rosalie Huff, from, Frederick Douglass High School, are part of two teams that won STEM challenges conducted by the nonprofit Higher Orbits.

Along with Higher Orbits, they are working with students from the Chicago area.

The students want to see how termites behave while in space.

The insects will be launched to the International Space Station.

The launch was set for Tuesday, but the weather delayed the launch to Thursday.

