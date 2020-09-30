Golden Alert issued for missing Bath County man

BATH CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a Bath County man.

Emergency officials say 83-year-old Bob Stamper was last seen Wednesday morning around 6 at his home in Salt Lick, Ky.

Stamper is described as 6′0 and 230 lbs and EMA officials say he has Alzheimer’s.

They say he drives a white 2007 GMC Sierra with plate number: 073 RVT. We’re told the truck has a John Deere plate on the front with an orange strap across the tailgate.

Call Bath County dispatch at 606-674-2006 if you see him.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.