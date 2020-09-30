Golden Alert issued for missing Bath County man
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATH CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a Bath County man.
Emergency officials say 83-year-old Bob Stamper was last seen Wednesday morning around 6 at his home in Salt Lick, Ky.
Stamper is described as 6′0 and 230 lbs and EMA officials say he has Alzheimer’s.
They say he drives a white 2007 GMC Sierra with plate number: 073 RVT. We’re told the truck has a John Deere plate on the front with an orange strap across the tailgate.
Call Bath County dispatch at 606-674-2006 if you see him.
