Advertisement

Health dept. reports 70 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 70 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Tuesday.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 70 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Tuesday.(MGN Image)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 70 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Tuesday.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

No new deaths were reported.

The current totals for Lexington are 8,534 cases and 76 deaths related to COVID-19.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 114 cases, Sept. 19
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5 and Sept. 16

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are currently 67,856 total cases and 1,170 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Grand juror’s motion in Breonna Taylor case a ‘stunning development’

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
A grand jury is all about secrecy, so how will an anonymous grand juror’s motion to release the transcripts in the Breonna Taylor case affect future grand juries?

Lexington

Man seriously hurt after Lexington shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police are investigating the shooting.

Lexington

Suspect sought after knife attack in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Officers were out with K-9 units until after 1 a.m. looking for the suspect in a tree line.

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another shot of cold air is on the way

Updated: 3 hours ago
A weak frontal boundary will roll through here later tonight. It brings a less potent push of cold air to the region.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 3 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another shot of cold air is on the way

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
A weak frontal boundary will roll through here later tonight. It brings a less potent push of cold air to the region.

State

Kentucky launches K-12 COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman said Monday the goal is to keep Kentuckians safe by arming them with information.

News

WATCH | Fayette Co. School Board member calls for complete plan before return

Updated: 10 hours ago
Fayette County School Board members say they want to see a clear, finalized plan for bringing students back for in-person learning.

News

WATCH | Centre College COVID-19 dashboard page ranked ninth in the nation

Updated: 10 hours ago
Centre College’s dashboard is being recognized for its page and adherence to protocols.

News

WATCH | Police searching for woman accused of killing man in Lexington

Updated: 10 hours ago
Lexington Police are searching for a woman accused of killing a man in his home Tuesday afternoon.