Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another shot of cold air is on the way

Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A weak frontal boundary will roll through here later tonight. It brings a less potent push of cold air to the region.

The first front of the week did most of the cold weather work. It brought our temperatures down from the mid and upper 70s to the upper 50s and low 60s. That is quite a change when you have gotten used to some of those milder temps. We will keep these numbers way down.

As this next front passes, we could see a few more showers develop. Most of you will not notice anything at all. Some of you will encounter a passing shower or two. It looks like some of those showers will linger into Friday. Not from the front itself, but a piece of energy on the backside.

Lows have the potential to get near frost levels. I do not think that it means we get in on any frost. We probably won’t stay around that temperature long enough for it to develop.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

