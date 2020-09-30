Advertisement

Kentucky launches K-12 COVID-19 dashboard

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/WAVE) - From NTI to in-person precautions, there’s no doubt being a teacher right now has its challenges.

Kentucky has launched a new tool that will allow the public to see how many coronavirus cases are in schools. The K-12 COVID-19 dashboard visualizes self-reported data to give decision-makers and parents critical information that could impact their families. It provides case information from the state level down to individual buildings.

To keep track of classrooms from Kindergarten to high school, the COVID dashboard that went live Monday, according to state leaders, will be providing a new perspective. With it, people will be able to track cases by day, and even narrow counts down to specific schools. The information will be updated Monday through Friday when school is in session.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman said Monday the goal is to keep Kentuckians safe by arming them with information.

“The reason this information is so critical is because it’s about our communities,” Coleman said. “First and foremost, our parents and caregivers. They deserve to know this information. They deserve to know how the COVID pandemic is impacting not just the greater community, but specifically the school building they send their children to every day.”

Coleman said to contact local districts with issues pertaining to the data.

You can see the new dashboard below:

