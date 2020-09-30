Kentucky Speedway loses NASCAR Cup Series race for 2021
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPARTA, Ky. (WKYT) - FOX Sports and The Athletic first reported that Kentucky Speedway is losing its status as a NASCAR Cup Series track. NASCAR later confirmed that this news is accurate.
Sparta has featured a Cup Series race every year since 2011. Kentucky Speedway General Manager Mark Simendinger released the following comments Tuesday night.
