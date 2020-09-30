Advertisement

Laurel County deputies respond to call about out of control man with an axe


The Laurel County Sheriff's Office arrested Donald A. Elkins.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested in Laurel County after the sheriff’s office says deputies were dispatched to an “out-of-control male” who was allegedly armed with an axe.

Deputies say they arrested 52-year-old Donald A. Elkins of London Tuesday night after an incident that occurred off Tom Cat Trail, four miles east of London.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that a woman and a 10-year-old boy had fled into the woods in attempt to get away from Elkins, who was armed with an axe. Deputies say they also learned Elkins threatened to chop the trailer down.

Deputies say they found Elkins in possession of a shotgun and learned he was a convicted felon and had an outstanding warrant.

Elkins was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was also charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest regarding child support. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

