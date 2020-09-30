Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss the aftermath of the first presidential debate

2020 Presidential Debate.
2020 Presidential Debate.(Gray)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The first presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle is over after the candidates squared off for over an hour-and-a-half Wednesday night. The debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH involved constant interruptions, most of which came from President Donald Trump, and arguments on topics ranging from the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to a vacancy on the Supreme Court.

The debate, hosted by Fox News' Chris Wallace, was the first of three scheduled presidential debates. Some of the other topics of the evening included racism in the United States, law enforcement, and health care.

On numerous occasions, President Donald Trump leveled accusations against Vice President Biden’s son, Hunter, alleging connections to the Russian government. Biden shot back at the president on numerous occasions, calling the president a “clown” and telling him to “shut up.” Biden also called President Trump the worst president in American history.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington are reacting to the first head-to-head between the two. Watch the one-on-one videos below.

Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA):

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Politics

Supreme Court vacancy takes center stage in Kentucky Senate race

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT
|
By Jim Stratman
A national debate has sparked over who will replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court. That debate is now making its way into the Senate election here in Kentucky.

Politics

Stage set for first of two televised debates on WKYT

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The stages are getting set for televised debates in two of Kentucky’s most-watched political races this November.

State

Amy McGrath reflects on 9/11 while in Louisville, Bowling Green

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Democratic U.S. Senate candidate was in Louisville Friday morning to clean up a cemetery where dozens of service members are buried.

Coronavirus

Sen. McConnell visits Mt. Sterling hospital, touts CARES Act impact in Montgomery County

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Senate majority leader also answered questions about the second stimulus package Congress is considering.

Latest News

Politics

At least four Kentuckians scheduled to speak at GOP convention

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
|
By Garrett Wymer
At least four Kentuckians are scheduled to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

State

Absentee voting process for general election begins in Kentucky

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT
|
By Phil Pendleton
The process of absentee voting is beginning in Kentucky and an online portal to request a ballot is opening.

Politics

McConnell agrees to debate to be aired on Gray Television stations across Kentucky

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
|
By Gray Media
Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to a debate that will be aired on Gray Television stations across the state of Kentucky.

Politics

McGrath challenges McConnell to three debates

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:25 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Amy McGrath has challenged Senator Mitch McConnell to a series of three debates.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

McConnell challenges McGrath to debate

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Senator Mitch McConnell has challenged Amy McGrath to a debate.