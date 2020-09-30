Advertisement

Man accused of using fake identities and fraudulent checks to buy cars arrested in Nicholasville

By Victor Puente
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police tell us a man was arrested at his apartment in Nicholasville after he was able to use fake identities and fraudulent checks to buy more than $300,000 worth of cars.

Lexington police first came into contact with 39-year-old Kenneth Mobley in March, when they say he used a fake check and fake identity to buy a BMW from Brother’s Auto Sales on New Circle Road.

He was arrested in Tampa, Florida, but in September, police learned he was back in Kentucky. They believed he had bought four more cars since the last time they saw him.

“Mr. Mobley would assume the identity of someone who had good credit. Someone who would not raise any kind of suspicion by going out and purchasing several hundred thousand dollars worth of vehicles,” Lexington Police Sgt. Jeremiah Davis said.

One of those vehicles, a Dodge Charger Hellcat, was abandoned in Lexington on Chestnut Street.

“In this case vehicle slams into a pole, a fixed object, and occupants fled. Still considered a hit-and-run even though they left the vehicle behind,” Sgt. Davis said.

(Story continues below photo.)

A man who used a stolen identity from California to buy cars in Florida was caught in Kentucky.
They say he also got another Hellcat, and two Maseratis using another fake identity. Altogether, police recovered $305,000 worth of vehicles.

(Story continues below photo.)

A man who used a stolen identity from California to buy cars in Florida was caught in Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police arrested him at his apartment in Nicholasville on Sept. 3. Police say they found handguns, blank credit cards, checks, a credit card re-embossing machine, fake driver’s licenses from California and New Jersey, along with a small amount of heroin and methamphetamine.

Sgt. Davis says its a good reminder of why it’s so important to keep a close eye on your credit history.

“We do run across people who’ve been the victim of identity theft sometime ago,” Sgt. Davis said. “And every day that passes makes it that much harder for us to track down and bring about justice to those victims.”

In addition to the apartment in Nicholasville, police say Mobley also used that other man’s identity to rent an apartment in Lexington and Clearwater, Florida.

Mobley is facing seven different charges including identity theft, criminal possession of a forged instrument and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

