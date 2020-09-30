Advertisement

Man seriously hurt after Lexington shooting

One man was found shot Wednesday morning on a porch next to his home.
One man was found shot Wednesday morning on a porch next to his home.(WKYT)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One man is seriously hurt after being found shot in Lexington.

Police were called to Carlisle Avenue, near Castlewood Park, around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a gunshot victim.

Officers said the man appeared to have been shot inside his own home. He was found on the porch of the house next door.

The victim is in the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police did take one man away in a squad car for outstanding warrants. It’s unclear if he is connected to the shooting.

Officers are on scene trying to interview witnesses and neighbors to learn more about what happened.

