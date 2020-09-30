Mistaken identity nearly causes evacuation at Madison Co. elementary school

MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A case of mistaken identity nearly caused an evacuation at a Madison County school Wednesday morning.

According to school officials, a safety monitor saw a man entering the back door of White Hall Elementary. They say the monitor did not recognize the man and could not find him when he went to look.

The school went on lockdown and contacted Richmond police. The school then notified parents of the situation.

The school was beginning the evacuation process, but, just before the evacuation began, it was determined the man the safety monitor saw entering the building was an employee and the all-clear was given.

Parents were notified about the false alarm and the school day returned to normal.

