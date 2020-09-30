Suspect sought after knife attack in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is looking for a man who stabbed and robbed someone in the Costco parking lot.

Police said a man was cleaning the parking lot around 11:30 Tuesday night when another man attacked him with a knife, before stealing his wallet and running off.

The Victim is expected to be okay.

Officers were out with K-9 units until after 1 a.m. looking for the suspect in a tree line.

If you know anything about what happened, give police a call at (859) 258-3600.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.