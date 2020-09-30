Suspect in deadly Lexington shooting now in custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Lexington is now in custody.

Police confirm 39-year-old Dana Caldwell was arrested Wednesday morning in Lancaster, Ky.

She was wanted on charges of murder and gun possession.

Police say she shot 38-year-old Daniel Eric Nantz at a home on Larkwood Drive Tuesday, that’s in the Woodhill area.

Nantz later died at the hospital.

Police say Caldwell and the victim knew each other.

