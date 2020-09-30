Advertisement

Two taken to hospital after Lexington crash involving semi, pickup truck

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington Wednesday morning.
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington Wednesday morning.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash happened on Newtown Pike, near Sugar Maple Lane, and involved a semi and a pickup truck.

Police say the semi was stopped in the road, likely because of traffic. They say the driver of the pickup didn’t see the semi stopped in time and crashed into the rear end of the semi.

The two people in the pickup had to be cut out of the pickup and were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver was not hurt.

Traffic was restricted in the area while crews worked the scene.

