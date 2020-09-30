UK quarterback Joey Gatewood declared eligible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops broke the news that Auburn transfer quarterback Joey Gatewood is immediately eligible to play.

We’re excited that @joey1gatewood has received waivers from the @NCAA and @SEC and will be eligible to play this season. We’re thankful that the SEC Presidents and Commissioner @GregSankey took into account the unique circumstances around this season. — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) September 30, 2020

The sophomore enrolled at the University of Kentucky back in January and will now have three full years of eligibility instead of having to sit out a season.

“We’re thankful that the SEC Presidents and Commissioner Greg Sankey took into account the unique circumstances around this season,” Stoops wrote on Twitter.

Gatewood was a top-50 recruit and consensus four-star recruit in the 2018 freshman signing class. At Auburn, he totaled 176 rushing yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns, and completed 5-of-8 passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns in eight career games for the Tigers.

I appreciate the @SEC and @NCAA along with @UKAthletics to be cleared for immediate eligibility this year. — Joey Gatewood (@Joey1gatewood) September 30, 2020

