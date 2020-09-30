Advertisement

UK quarterback Joey Gatewood declared eligible

UK Football helmets and ball
UK Football helmets and ball(Lee K. Howard | Lee K. Howard)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops broke the news that Auburn transfer quarterback Joey Gatewood is immediately eligible to play.

The sophomore enrolled at the University of Kentucky back in January and will now have three full years of eligibility instead of having to sit out a season.

“We’re thankful that the SEC Presidents and Commissioner Greg Sankey took into account the unique circumstances around this season,” Stoops wrote on Twitter.

Gatewood was a top-50 recruit and consensus four-star recruit in the 2018 freshman signing class. At Auburn, he totaled 176 rushing yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns, and completed 5-of-8 passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns in eight career games for the Tigers.

