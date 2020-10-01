Anderson shines, Braves shut out Reds again to sweep series

ATLANTA (AP) - Ian Anderson dazzled in another shutout performance for Atlanta, and the Braves won a playoff series for the first time in almost two decades by sweeping the light-hitting Cincinnati Reds with a 5-0 victory. Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits for the NL East champions, including a run-scoring double in the fifth. After winning Wednesday’s series opener 1-0 in 13 innings, Atlanta broke open Game 2 on two-run homers by Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall off Raisel Iglesias in the eighth. Atlanta will face Miami or the Chicago Cubs in the NL Division Series in Houston.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.