Advertisement

Anderson shines, Braves shut out Reds again to sweep series

Atlanta broke open Game 2 on two-run homers by Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall off Raisel Iglesias in the eighth
(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Ian Anderson dazzled in another shutout performance for Atlanta, and the Braves won a playoff series for the first time in almost two decades by sweeping the light-hitting Cincinnati Reds with a 5-0 victory. Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits for the NL East champions, including a run-scoring double in the fifth. After winning Wednesday’s series opener 1-0 in 13 innings, Atlanta broke open Game 2 on two-run homers by Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall off Raisel Iglesias in the eighth. Atlanta will face Miami or the Chicago Cubs in the NL Division Series in Houston.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UK quarterback Joey Gatewood declared eligible

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops broke the news that Auburn transfer quarterback Joey Gatewood is immediately eligible to play.

Sports

Braves outlast Reds 1-0 in 13 innings

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
Atlanta Braves outlast the Reds in 13 innings in game one of the NL Wild Card.

Sports

UK Athletics moves to mobile ticketing for 2020 football season

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
UK Athletics will fully transition to mobile ticketing for all home football games beginning with the 2020 season.

Sports

Kentucky Speedway loses NASCAR Cup Series race for 2021

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Sparta has featured a Cup Series race every year since 2011.

Latest News

Sports

John Calipari on UK-UofL game: See you on December 26

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Calipari and Louisville head coach Chris Mack have exchanged jabs about the status of this game this week.

Sports

WATCH | Jason Moseley, DJ Moberly to lead Frederick Douglass hoops programs

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
Moseley replaces Kurt Young and Moberly replaces Shawn Ransom at Douglass High School.

Sports

Six former Kentucky Wildcats part of 2020 NBA Finals

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Kentucky has tied the record for the most players from the same college playing in the same NBA Finals.

Sports

Jason Moseley, DJ Moberly to lead Frederick Douglass hoops programs

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Moseley replaces Kurt Young and Moberly replaces Shawn Ransom at Douglass High School.

News

House passes Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Act, led by Congressman Andy Barr and Congressman Paul Tonko, was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Sports

Titans, Vikings close facilities after Titans players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Titans are closing their facilities until Saturday.