Advertisement

Carnival cancels most 2020 US cruises as CDC extends ban

FILE - In this Saturday, April 4, 2020, file photo, Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic is docked at Port Canaveral, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Carnival Cruise Line is canceling most U.S. sailings through the end of this year, the latest sign that the cruise industry’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could still be many months away. The company said Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, it is canceling sailings from all ports except its home ports of Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida.
FILE - In this Saturday, April 4, 2020, file photo, Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic is docked at Port Canaveral, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Carnival Cruise Line is canceling most U.S. sailings through the end of this year, the latest sign that the cruise industry’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could still be many months away. The company said Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, it is canceling sailings from all ports except its home ports of Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Carnival Cruise Line is canceling most U.S. sailings through the end of this year, the latest sign that the cruise industry’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could still be many months away.

The company said Thursday it is canceling sailings from all ports except its home ports of Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida. Carnival said it will focus its initial return to operations on those two ports, but it stressed that it still might not sail from those ports in November and December.

“As we have said throughout this pause, our return to operations will be gradual and phased in,” Carnival President Christine Duffy said in a statement.

Carnival’s announcement came a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended a ban on large cruises in U.S. waters through Oct. 31. The no-sail order, initially issued in March, had been set to expire on Sept. 30.

“Recent passenger voyages in foreign countries continue to have outbreaks, despite cruise ship operators having extensive health and safety protocols,” the CDC said. It noted cruise ships force people to share spaces that are more crowded than typical urban settings.

The CDC said it knows of 3,689 reported coronavirus cases and 41 deaths linked to cruises in U.S. waters between March and September. The agency said that is likely an undercount.

Even before the CDC announced its decision, the cruise industry had voluntarily suspended U.S. sailings through Oct. 31. Last week, the industry announced new safety plans, including COVID testing for all passengers and crew before boarding.

Carnival rival Norwegian Cruise Line said Thursday that it hasn’t canceled any scheduled cruises and remains optimistic it can resume U.S. operations soon. Norwegian is listing November cruises from Florida to the Bahamas and New York to Bermuda on its website.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rep. Doug Collins discusses the first presidential debate

Updated: 12 minutes ago

National

Rep. Doug Collins discusses Amy Coney Barrett nomination to the US Supreme Court

Updated: 17 minutes ago

National Politics

After pandemic delay, Biden launching in-person canvassing

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES
After months of avoiding direct contact with voters because of the pandemic, Joe Biden’s campaign is about to launch in-person canvassing efforts across several battleground states.

National

AP: Trooper’s mic records talk of beating, choking Black man

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It is the most direct evidence to emerge yet in the death last year of Ronald Greene, which troopers initially blamed on injuries from a car crash at the end of a chase.

Latest News

National

Suburban NY diocese files for bankruptcy amid abuse lawsuits

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 200 lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by clergy members have been filed against the diocese since the 2019 passage of New York’s Child Victims Act.

National

Potty training: NASA tests new $23M titanium space toilet

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Barely 100 pounds and just 28 inches tall, it’s roughly half as big as the two Russian-built toilets at the space station.

National

How do astronauts use the potty in space?

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
If you've ever wondered how astronauts use the bathroom in space –– today’s your day.

State

COVID-19 precautions could make for mild flu season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Russell
People are paying extra attention to their health right now because of COVID-19. That’s why experts say flu season could be better than we usually see.

National

New month of pandemic problems

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Progress and setback as the U.S. enters a new month of dealing with COVID-19.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 910 COVID-19 cases; 17 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.